Eagles run rule Lions in Game One

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The MCC Eagles welcomed the East Mississippi Community College Lions to Scaggs Field for Game One of their best-of-three series.

Joe Scarborough got the start for the Lions in game one.

Meanwhile, the Ole-Miss signee, Gunnar Dennis, got the start on the mound for the Eagles.

Eagles first-baseman, Jalen Cowan, blasted a solo home run over the right field fence in the bottom of the second, that put MCC up 5-0 in the 2nd inning.

The Eagles offense exploded in the bottom of the 4th inning, scoring nine runs, including a a 2 RBI double from third baseman Brennan Study, that scored Dalton McIntyre and Cooper Chaplain.

MCC wins Game One 15-1.

Game Two is scheduled for 6 pm on Friday night at Scaggs Field.

