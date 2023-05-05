First Alert: Heavy rain sparks a low potential for hail and strong winds for Friday

Scattered showers and t-storms
Scattered showers and t-storms
By Avaionia Smith
Published: May. 5, 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Cinco De Mayo! We start off the morning with light scattered showers moving over the area. Heavy rain is approaching from the west and the viewing area is under a level one marginal risk for severe weather. Hail and damaging winds are the primary threat as you want to remain weather aware from 10-7pm. There is also a low potential for flash flooding, so use caution on the roadways. Highs are very comfortable in the mid to lower 70s thanks to the on and off again showers and overcast skies keeping us cool. If you have and plans for Cinco De Mayo or through the weekend, make sure you have your rain gear packed handy and keep it close throughout next week. Rain showers hold steady and highs will also increase to above the average so drink plenty of water and stay cool. Enjoy your weekend.

