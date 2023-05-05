FIRST ALERT: Showers & low severe risk for Cince de Mayo

Main threats: damaging wind & hail
Main threats: damaging wind & hail
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

May started dry with below average temps, but the trend is shifting to a rainier and hotter pattern. A southerly wind returns Friday, and it’ll prevail into next week. This will allow moisture from the Gulf of Mexico to filter into our area, and various mid-level disturbances will utilize that moisture to help increase our rain chances. The heat of the day will also play a part as an upper-level ridge of high pressure leads to unseasonably warm weather (mid-upper 80s) well into next week.

FIRST ALERT

So, make sure to carry an umbrella starting Friday. Also, make sure to have ways of getting alerts. We’re monitoring the potential for a complex of storms that could impact parts of our area Friday morning, then a low potential for another one to move in later in the day. There won’t be much (atmospherically) to support severe storms, but any isolated storms that manage to reach severe limits could produce damaging winds and/or hail. Thankfully, we’re not expecting any tornadic activity. Regardless, stay weather aware...and have ways of getting alerts between 9AM - 10PM. Otherwise, just plan for scattered showers that some will experience throughout the day.

You’ll need the umbrella every day through the end of next week. You will also need to dress like it’s summertime.

