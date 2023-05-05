Bryant releases messages between him, Favre discussing ways to fund athletic facility

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant is releasing text messages and emails that he believes will clear his name in the state’s largest embezzlement scandal.

On Thursday, Bryant released a video responding for the first time to allegations that he is connected to the welfare scandal.

He produced his communications for the public to see under pressure from media organizations.

The former governor claimed he had nothing to do with the misuse of millions of dollars in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families money.

Those organizations, Mississippi Today, the Mississippi Free Press, and Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, filed motions earlier this year compelling the release of communications regarding the construction and funding of a volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Text messages from the former governor highlight conversations between him and NFL Hall of Fame Quarterback Brett Favre.

The two are discussing ways to come up with funding for a volleyball gym at the University of Southern Mississippi and finding ways to use taxpayers’ dollars to do so.

In the text messages, you can see Favre being persistent in asking Bryant for ways to fund the facility.

The retired QB was also asking for Bryant’s help with getting money to fund an indoor athletic facility at USM.

The conversation shows the former governor continuing to tell Favre that they will find a way to get this project done.

The text thread indicates that Bryant met with leaders within the Department of Human Services to discuss funding, even telling Favre there’s a chance they would have to go to the legislature and get language in funding a bill to cover the cost of the project.

The messages, which date back to 2017, also show that Favre used state dollars to fund a drug company he was affiliated with called Prevacus.

Also in the text exchange, Favre asked Bryant for the help of current Governor Tate Reeves, his brother Todd Reeves, and other lawmakers to put funds in a bond bill and use that money to fund his projects.

When it comes to Favre and Bryant, they have not been charged with a crime at this point.

