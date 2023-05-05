Hurricane Awareness Tour stops in the capital city

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Hurricane Hunters are on a Hurricane Awareness Tour for National Hurricane Preparedness Week.

The hunters made five stops across the southeast, one of which was in the capital city for the first time since the tour started in the 1990s.

News 11 spoke with Captain Sarah Olsen, the Aerial Reconnaissance Weather Officer onboard the flight. OIsen emphasizes the importance of a dropsonde in a storm environment.

It travels about 200 ft per minute until it hits the surface of the water, so about 4 or 5 minutes to get that back to us it goes to our loadmaster, they q.c. it for about a couple of minutes, and then it comes to me, I do another quality control check on it before sending it to the hurricane center so that whole process is about 15-25 minutes,” said Captain Olsen.

Captain Olsen says her biggest takeaway from the event is to get prepared early. The tour is in Tallahassee today and will end in Key West on Friday.

