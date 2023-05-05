Hurricane Awareness Tour stops in the capital city

By Avaionia Smith
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Hurricane Hunters are on a Hurricane Awareness Tour for National Hurricane Preparedness Week.

The hunters made five stops across the southeast, one of which was in the capital city for the first time since the tour started in the 1990s.

News 11 spoke with Captain Sarah Olsen, the Aerial Reconnaissance Weather Officer onboard the flight. OIsen emphasizes the importance of a dropsonde in a storm environment.

It travels about 200 ft per minute until it hits the surface of the water, so about 4 or 5 minutes to get that back to us it goes to our loadmaster, they q.c. it for about a couple of minutes, and then it comes to me, I do another quality control check on it before sending it to the hurricane center so that whole process is about 15-25 minutes,” said Captain Olsen.

Captain Olsen says her biggest takeaway from the event is to get prepared early. The tour is in Tallahassee today and will end in Key West on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Thomas turned himself in after a recently issued indictment.
Former Meridian Police Officer turns himself in
The accident happened on Highway 80 when a vehicle rolled over.
At least one fatality in overnight accident
Police say 15-year-old Brenton Brumfield was arrested in relation to the fatal shooting of...
Teen accused of fatally shooting pregnant 16-year-old
Details will be added as soon as more information will become available. (Howard Industries Inc.)
Suspect in custody after Howard Industries shooter fled scene, police say
Corey Harrison
Fourth escaped inmate captured in Crystal Springs

Latest News

Bank Robbery in Meridian The Citizens Bank
Bank Robbery The Citizens Bank in Meridian
FILE - Perrigo has applied to sell a decades-old birth control pill over the counter.
FDA weighing 1st over-the-counter birth control pill
Meridian Police were called to a reported bank robbery at The Citizens Bank at 1825 Highway 39...
Bank robbery at The Citizens Bank in Meridian
(AP Photo/John Locher)
Morgan Wallen says he is ‘close’ to rescheduling concert date in Oxford