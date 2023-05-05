Meridian girls basketball coach Deneshia Faulkner named new Jones head coach

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - State championship winning coach, Deneshia Faulkner, will be taking over as the new women’s basketball head coach at Jones Community College.

Meridian’s athletic department confirmed with WTOK that coach Faulkner has chosen to leave the Lady Cats and head to Jones.

Coach Faulkner came to Meridian from Heidelberg and she led the Lady Wildcats to their first state championship in program history in 2022.

