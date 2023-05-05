Meridian girls basketball coach Deneshia Faulkner named new Jones head coach

Deneshia Faulkner named the new head women's basketball coach at Jones Community College.(WTOK Sports)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - State championship winning coach, Deneshia Faulkner, will be taking over as the new women’s basketball head coach at Jones Community College.

Meridian’s athletic department confirmed with WTOK that coach Faulkner has chosen to leave the Lady Cats and head to Jones.

Coach Faulkner came to Meridian from Heidelberg and she led the Lady Wildcats to their first state championship in program history in 2022.

