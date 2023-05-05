Red Water man sentenced for assaulting federal officer

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Errol John, II, of the Red Water community, pleaded guilty to...
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Errol John, II, of the Red Water community, pleaded guilty to assault on a federal officer.(Madison County (Miss.) Detention Facility)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday that Errol John, 22, of Red Water, was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison for assault on a federal officer.

Court documents state John assaulted a tribal police officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance at John’s home. John fired in the officer’s direction, striking the windshield of a patrol car. The officer was not hurt.

John was indicted on the charge in April 2021. He pleaded guilty in December 2022.

U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca credited the work of the Choctaw Police Department and the FBI, which investigated the case.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

