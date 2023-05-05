Shooting suspect on the run from Laurel located, arrested in Perkinston

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Stone County man is now in custody after a shooting in Laurel.

Laurel police responded to Howard Industries around 8:30 Friday morning to find one employee down, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside the building.

According to Chief Tommy Cox, the victim was able to speak on the way to the hospital.

He was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center and then transferred to Forrest General Hospital for treatment.

At last check, he is in stable condition.

Authorities rushed into the manufacturing facility to search for the shooter as employees were rushing out. They initially treated the incident as an active shooter situation but quickly learned that was not the case.

“That’s a very big building, and there’s a lot of equipment in there. It’s very noisy,” Chief Cox said. “So, you have to go in, ‘as if.’”

He said when they were unable to locate the suspect, they caught him on surveillance video camera fleeing the scene in a white pickup truck.

“He had left the plant during the chaos,” Cox said.

He and his team quickly identified their suspect as 20-year-old Keith Hinton from Stone County and issued “be on the lookout” (BOLO) alerts to multiple agencies.

Keith Hinton (mugshots.com)

About two hours later and over 70 miles away, Stone County Sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle parked outside a Perkinston home on Wire Road.

He was arrested at the property without incident.

The identity of the worker who was shot has not been released at this time.

Chief Cox said no shots were fired inside the facility, and no other injuries were reported.

“We believe that they did know each other,” he said. “I just want to leave it at that, but it was, I guess you would say, a targeted kind of thing.”

Hinton is charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Howard Industries shut its operations down for the day and released this statement:

“Earlier this morning, a Howard Industries employee was shot and injured at the main transformer plant in Laurel, MS. The incident is under investigation, and we are fully cooperating and working closely with local law enforcement.

The safety and well-being of our employees and community are our first priority. Our thoughts and prayers are with our injured employee and his family.”

According to Jones County Jail documents, Hinton was previously arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office in December for driving under the influence, driving without insurance and without a seatbelt.

Hinton is expected to appear in court on Sunday at 3 p.m.

