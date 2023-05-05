Shooting suspect on the run from Laurel located, arrested in Perkinston

Laurel police responded to Howard Industries around 8:30 Friday morning to find one employee down, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside the building.
By Amber Spradley
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Stone County man is now in custody after a shooting in Laurel.

Laurel police responded to Howard Industries around 8:30 Friday morning to find one employee down, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside the building.

According to Chief Tommy Cox, the victim was able to speak on the way to the hospital.

He was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center and then transferred to Forrest General Hospital for treatment.

At last check, he is in stable condition.

Authorities rushed into the manufacturing facility to search for the shooter as employees were rushing out. They initially treated the incident as an active shooter situation but quickly learned that was not the case.

“That’s a very big building, and there’s a lot of equipment in there. It’s very noisy,” Chief Cox said. “So, you have to go in, ‘as if.’”

He said when they were unable to locate the suspect, they caught him on surveillance video camera fleeing the scene in a white pickup truck.

“He had left the plant during the chaos,” Cox said.

He and his team quickly identified their suspect as 20-year-old Keith Hinton from Stone County and issued “be on the lookout” (BOLO) alerts to multiple agencies.

Keith Hinton
Keith Hinton(mugshots.com)

About two hours later and over 70 miles away, Stone County Sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle parked outside a Perkinston home on Wire Road.

He was arrested at the property without incident.

The identity of the worker who was shot has not been released at this time.

Chief Cox said no shots were fired inside the facility, and no other injuries were reported.

“We believe that they did know each other,” he said. “I just want to leave it at that, but it was, I guess you would say, a targeted kind of thing.”

Hinton is charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Howard Industries shut its operations down for the day and released this statement:

“Earlier this morning, a Howard Industries employee was shot and injured at the main transformer plant in Laurel, MS. The incident is under investigation, and we are fully cooperating and working closely with local law enforcement.

The safety and well-being of our employees and community are our first priority. Our thoughts and prayers are with our injured employee and his family.”

According to Jones County Jail documents, Hinton was previously arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office in December for driving under the influence, driving without insurance and without a seatbelt.

Hinton is expected to appear in court on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened on Highway 80 in Newton.
Names released in fatal overnight wreck
The suspect was described as a Black male, 6 feet tall and wearing jeans, a gray hoodie and...
Meridian bank robbery suspect surveillance images released
Derek Thomas turned himself in after a recently issued indictment.
Former Meridian Police Officer turns himself in
Keith Emmanuel Hinton is suspected of shooting a person multiple times at Howards Industry on...
Man shot, wounded at Laurel Howard Industries plant, suspect arrested in Stone Co.
Police say 15-year-old Brenton Brumfield was arrested in relation to the fatal shooting of...
Teen accused of fatally shooting pregnant 16-year-old

Latest News

No day will be a wash-out
Grab the umbrella this weekend, and wear the summer gear
The Alabama State Fraternal Order of Police held its annual Memorial Service for fallen...
Alabama State Fraternal Order of Police holds annual memorial service for fallen officers
FILE - Perrigo has applied to sell a decades-old birth control pill over the counter.
Over-the-counter birth control pill faces FDA questions
The Mississippi quintuplets are heading home
The Mississippi quintuplets are heading home