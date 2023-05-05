Southeast Lauderdale ends their season in round two of the playoffs
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Despite strong pitching, the Tigers end their season to St. Andrews Thursday night.
The Tigers were able to tie St. Andrews 2-2 in the bottom of the 4th inning.
Southeast would go back and fourth with the Saints but ultimately gave up two runs to give St. Andrews the win.
The Saints win 4-3.
After the game assistant coach Austin Quigley noted that the Tigers pitching performance was remarkable.
