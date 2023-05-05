Southeast Lauderdale ends their season in round two of the playoffs

By Sydney Wicker
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Despite strong pitching, the Tigers end their season to St. Andrews Thursday night.

The Tigers were able to tie St. Andrews 2-2 in the bottom of the 4th inning.

Southeast would go back and fourth with the Saints but ultimately gave up two runs to give St. Andrews the win.

The Saints win 4-3.

After the game assistant coach Austin Quigley noted that the Tigers pitching performance was remarkable.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Thomas turned himself in after a recently issued indictment.
Former Meridian Police Officer turns himself in
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Police say 15-year-old Brenton Brumfield was arrested in relation to the fatal shooting of...
Teen accused of fatally shooting pregnant 16-year-old
April Larkin is a math intervention teacher at Northeast Middle School and was a contestant on...
LCSD teacher makes TV debut on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say

Latest News

Eagles celebrate game one win over the Lions.
Eagles run rule Lions in Game One
Lamar's, Spence Hanegan, joins the all scholastic sports team.
All Scholastic Sports Team: Spence Hanegan
Clarkdale advances to round three of the MHSAA playoffs.
Clarkdale baseball wins off of balk in extra innings
MCC Swim's, Wade Heggie (middle) was announced as the Eagles head coach, after MCC's President,...
MCC announces new Swim Team