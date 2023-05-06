Annual Collinsville Day held Saturday
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Collinsville Community Club held the annual Collinsville Day Saturday!
There was a silent auction at the Collinsville Fire House, an antique car show at First Baptist Church of Collinsville, local vendors, a fun play area for the kids, and the traditional –- some say famous -- chicken plates were sold.
The West Lauderdale Youth Association held baseball, softball, and t-ball games.
Candidates running for office gave political speeches.
Collinsville Day is always the first Saturday in May
