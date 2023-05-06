Clarkdale softball falls in extra innings and will face Irish in game three

Clarkdale softball falls in game two to St. Patrick.
Clarkdale softball falls in game two to St. Patrick.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarkdale rallied in extra innings but fell short and will face St. Patrick in game three.

The Bulldogs and the Irish would remain scoreless until the top of the sixth inning when St. Patrick scored two runs.

Clarkdale would respond in the bottom of the sixth scoring one run.

These two would battle through nine innings but St. Patrick holds on to win 5-4.

The Bulldogs will travel to St. Patrick for game three on Monday.

