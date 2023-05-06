Eagles advance after Game Two win over Lions

By Patrick Talbot
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The MCC Eagles welcomed the EMCC Lions to Scaggs Field for Game Two of their best-of-three series.

It was do or die for the Lions, and it was win and advance for the Eagles.

Eagles held a 5-0 advantage, before Joe Scarborough hit a solo home run over the right field fence to make it a 5-1 game.

That would be the only run that Cole Boswell would surrender in the game, as he was great on the mound.

“It was a good all-around day of baseball... Couple days of baseball for us. Got a good start out of Cole Boswell, so we got two good starts. Gunnar Dennis gave us a good one yesterday. Boswell did what he did... What he’s done all season for us today, and really battled for us,” Eagles’ head coach, Dillon Sudduth, said after the game.

“Yeah I was really excited to get to the mound for Game Two. I can’t do it by myself. It takes every last one of us on the roster. It was a really good win,” Boswell said.

MCC was disciplined at the plate all night, working counts, and causing mayhem on the base paths.

The Eagles win Game Two in run rule fashion, 9-1, after seven innings, and advance to the Region 23 Tournament in Eunice, Louisiana, next week.

