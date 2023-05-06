Former Jackson State offensive lineman inks first pro deal for Canadian team

Former Jackson State offensive lineman inks first pro deal for Canadian team
Former Jackson State offensive lineman inks first pro deal for Canadian team(JSU Athletics)
By Garrett Busby
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Jackson State All-SWAC offensive lineman is headed to Canada to play professional football.

Tony Gray, a 2021 second-team All-Southwestern Athletic Conference member, signed his first pro football contract for the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League.

As a Tiger, Gray played in fifteen games and anchored an offensive unit for Jackson State that finished their season with an 11-2 record and won the SWAC Championship game in 2021.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was described as a Black male, 6 feet tall and wearing jeans, a gray hoodie and...
Meridian bank robbery suspect surveillance images released
The accident happened on Highway 80 in Newton.
Names released in fatal overnight wreck
Deneshia Faulkner named the new head women's basketball coach at Jones Community College.
Meridian girls basketball coach Deneshia Faulkner named new Jones head coach
Keith Emmanuel Hinton is suspected of shooting a person multiple times at Howards Industry on...
Man shot, wounded at Laurel Howard Industries plant, suspect arrested in Stone Co.
Early Saturday morning, the backside of The Scratch Kitchen’s bar and patio area facing DeSoto...
UPDATE: Suspect in fatal downtown Ocean Springs shooting in custody