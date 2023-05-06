Former Jackson State offensive lineman inks first pro deal for Canadian team
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Jackson State All-SWAC offensive lineman is headed to Canada to play professional football.
Tony Gray, a 2021 second-team All-Southwestern Athletic Conference member, signed his first pro football contract for the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League.
TRANSACTIONS | Elks sign 5 players.— Edmonton Elks (@GoElks) May 5, 2023
🇨🇦
Gabriel Appiah-Kubi (WR) @YULionsFootball
Derek Best (RB) @WesternMustangs
🇺🇸
Tony Gray (OL) @GoJSUTigersFB
Quan Harrison (WR) @UWGFootball
JD Woods (RB) @BakerU_Football
DETAILS | https://t.co/X1NIW8h3ie#OurTeamOurCity #GoElks pic.twitter.com/C8U1ldmEsB
As a Tiger, Gray played in fifteen games and anchored an offensive unit for Jackson State that finished their season with an 11-2 record and won the SWAC Championship game in 2021.
