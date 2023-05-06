Grab the umbrella this weekend, and wear the summer gear

No day will be a wash-out
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have a lot of activities taking place this weekend! Although no day will be a wash-out, each day will bring the threat of showers & storms...especially in the afternoon. With the abundant moisture that’ll be in place (dew points in the 60s), a boundary in the area (especially Saturday), and the heat of the day all working together...wet weather can be expected.

The coverage will be scattered, which means some will get rain while others won’t. However, if you miss out on getting rain Saturday, you’ll get a chance Sunday. Rainfall estimates should be less than .50″.

Both days, expect unseasonably warm weather with highs in the mid-upper 80s. Morning fog is also possible each morning, so use extra caution on the roads if you encounter it. Next week, this trend continues with daily rain chances and unseasonably warm high temps.

