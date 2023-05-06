LCSD held the 2nd “Arts in the Park.”

Many students came out to show off their talents as well as to be recognized for all their hard work this year.
By Cara Shirley
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County School District held the second “Arts in the Park” at The MAEX

The event featured visual arts projects, along with musical, choral, and dance performances from students from all over the district.

“If we put together all the students that are not only in the band and the choir, but have also done artwork, I would say there are over 350 students represented here today,” said Jennie House of LCSD “Think of a world without a radio station. Think of a world without television. Think of a world without art, without artwork, without pictures, without painting and you have a world without arts education. Our entire life is all about entertainment and this is where it starts, in school.”

This was the second time the event was held.

