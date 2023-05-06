“Mission and Musical Festival” raises money for local charities

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church held its third Mission and Musical Festival

The event was held at St. Paul. The festival raises money for two local charities, Loves Kitchen and The Care Lodge.

The band “My Savior Story” performed as attendees enjoyed food under the church’s beautiful oak trees.

News 11 spoke with Father Austin McGehee about the event and how much has been raised in the past.

“It’s awesome to see our congregation involved,” said Father McGehee, “We have a fish fry. We have a kid’s station. We have live music. We have a frozen food and bake sale, a raffle for different things, and a trip raffle for different things and a trip too. Usually, it is around $9,000 or $10,000 and we just cut the check in half. And give it to two great nonprofits in Meridian.”

The church hopes to hold the event again next year.

