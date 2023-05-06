Summer like patter will return to Mississippi

Tomorrow we will see temperatures ramp up to be in the upper 80s with a slight chance for some showers.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone and happy Saturday we are only at the start of May, but summer is fast approaching and so is a summer-like pattern of weather.

Tomorrow we will see temperatures ramp up to be in the upper 80s with a slight chance for some showers. We are going to get back into the pattern of Mississippi summers where we will see very warm days with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms every single day.  However, that doesn’t mean we will see rain all day or every day.

Ensure you have your rain gear ready as pop-up storms will become more common.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s for the rest of the week, so prepare for the heat as well.

