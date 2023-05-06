Two teens dead, two people injured after shooting at Natchez night club

Two teens dead, two people injured after shooting at Natchez night club
Two teens dead, two people injured after shooting at Natchez night club(none)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Two teenagers were shot and killed and two other people suffered gunshot wounds near a Natchez night club Friday night.

According to The Natchez Democrat, the shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m., in the parking lot of a club on D’Evereux Drive.

Adams County Coroner James Lee revealed the identities of the teenage victims. Travione Jones, 19, and Devin Winchester, 19, both succumbed to the gunshot wounds sustained.

Authorities told The Natchez Democrat at least two other people were injured in the shooting and were transported to Merit Health Natchez.

The identities of the other two victims are unknown at this time. The extent of their injuries is unknown as well.

No information on a potential suspect has been released.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened on Highway 80 in Newton.
Names released in fatal overnight wreck
The suspect was described as a Black male, 6 feet tall and wearing jeans, a gray hoodie and...
Meridian bank robbery suspect surveillance images released
Deneshia Faulkner named the new head women's basketball coach at Jones Community College.
Meridian girls basketball coach Deneshia Faulkner named new Jones head coach
The deadly shooting happened around 11 p.m. at The Scratch Kitchen bar and restaurant on...
UPDATE: Suspect in fatal downtown Ocean Springs shooting in custody
No day will be a wash-out
Grab the umbrella this weekend, and wear the summer gear

Latest News

People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
‘We started running’: 8 killed in Texas outlet mall shooting
Just one of the many teams cooking crawfish Saturday
2nd Bud n’Boilin
Reservoir Fire Department saves dog from house fire with special training
Just one of the many teams cooking crawfish Saturday
2nd Annual Bud N’ Boilin’ held Saturday
The first Makers & Mud Bugs was held in Columbia Saturday.
First ‘Makers & Mud Bugs’ held in Columbia