UPDATE: Man in surveillance photo ruled out as suspect in Ocean Springs mass shooting

Police in Ocean Springs say the man shown in these surveillance photos has been ruled out as a suspect in the shooting.(Ocean Springs Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Police in Ocean Springs say the man shown in these surveillance photos has been ruled out as a suspect in the shooting.

Police are still asking anyone with information on Friday night’s deadly mass shooting at The Scratch Kitchen to call investigators at 228-875-2211. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers by calling at (877) 787-5898.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Chayse Harmon, 19, of Moss Point lost his life in the shooting. Six others were injured, but it’s unclear just how serious those injuries were.

READ MORE: One dead, six injured in downtown Ocean Springs mass shooting

