The 17th annual Sucarnochee Revue

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -At the Temple, the Sucarnochee Revue takes the “old-time” radio show to the next level and is headed into a seventeenth season!

It has won numerous awards, and citations from the national geographic, to the country music association, and the radio and tv version has been seen in eight states and overseas. Public television has filmed three documentaries about the revue in Alabama and Mississippi.

We talked with the founder and owner Jacky Jack White about what it means to finally be a part of the Jimmy Rodgers Festival.

“It’s full circle for old Jacky Jack plus I am one person who loves Jimmy Rodgers music, he had such courage and Moxy and it’s a big deal for me personally and it’s a big deal for all of my regulars because they have all grown up on this music and everyone is going to play at least one Jimmy Rodgers song like that one right there that’s “Waiting on a Train” right there.”

The next event in the Jimmy Rodgers festival will be a music history seminar at the MAX tomorrow.

