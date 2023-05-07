2nd Annual Bud N’ Boilin’ held Saturday

2nd Annual Bud N' Boilin'
2nd Annual Bud N' Boilin'(Mitchell Distributing)
By Chase Franks
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2nd Annual Bud N’ Boilin’ kicked off around City Hall and had the city of Meridian getting ready to go to town on some crawfish.

There were dozens of stands that had plenty of crawfish for everyone to come and chow down on and people were excited to show off their own secret recipes as well.

We talked with one vendor about his love for the event.

“Well first off we love crawfish. And coming out here with all my family and friends is something special as well. We have a secret recipe that we have been trying out it didn’t quite work out for us last year but hopefully we get some votes.”

This event was a great success and thankfully the rain held off for everyone to enjoy it.

