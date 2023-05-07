First ‘Makers & Mud Bugs’ held in Columbia

The first Makers & Mud Bugs was held in Columbia Saturday.
By Charles Herrington
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Vendors at a first-ever event in Columbia Saturday that was dedicated to crawfish and craftspeople had to deal with off-and-on showers.

The inaugural ”Makers & Mud Bugs” experienced a few brief periods of rain, which forced some vendors to keep many of their hand-crafted items under protective coverings for part of the day.

The event also featured crawfish served by Main Street Seafood.

A live DJ provided music.

It was the first in a series of five music-oriented events that will take place once a month this summer in Columbia.

“Every month on the second Saturday, it’ll be floating around different areas of town, but we will have a live, outdoor concert, each one will be different genres of music each month,” said event coordinator Jenn Thornhill.

The festival was co-hosted by Main Street Columbia, Inc. and the Marion County Development Partnership.

