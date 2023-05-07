Kolton’s Ride held on Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - On February 17th Kolton Drury was heading to work on his motorcycle when he was hit by A car. Kolton received multiple injuries to his leg and underwent 3 different surgeries. Yesterday A motorcycle ride was held in his honor to help raise money for him. The ride started at Harley Davidson and ended with a celebration at Spacey’s Rock n’Roll Tattoo that included food, drinks, and live music.

“He helps A lot of people and he really is A very wonderful giving person, Kolton’s a very special person in our community,” said Billy “Spacey” Lyons, owner of Spacey’s Rock n’Roll Tattoo “So we just want to help him get back on his feet and get him back to do what he likes to do and that’s you know, serving people, doing his job, living life. I’d like to thank Magnolia Beverage. They’ve been A great partner to us. I’d like to thank Sara Sandborn. She does a great job promoting and putting this stuff together. Also, the Pretzel Company, they’re partners of ours too. And I like to thank everybody who came out, really you know.”

All of the money raised will go directly to Kolton.

