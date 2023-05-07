Ole Miss student arrested for making terroristic threats

Ole Miss student arrested for making terroristic threats
Ole Miss student arrested for making terroristic threats(WCBI)
By WLBT Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Ole Miss student was arrested and charged after he was accused of making threats to faculty and staff.

A university spokesperson said campus police were called about the alleged threats on April 27.

Officers found Kendrick Ford, 36, immediately after the incident and started an investigation. He has since been charged with making a terroristic threat.

Ford was arrested earlier this week by the University Police Department.

He remains in the Lafayette County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person injured in Scooba shootout
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in...
Officer fatally shoots hit-and-run suspect while being dragged by truck, investigators say
People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman
The accident happened on Highway 80 in Newton.
Names released in fatal overnight wreck
Rain chances will also be scattered throughout the week as stray showers and thunderstorms will...
Summer pattern returns to our area

Latest News

Meridian High School celebrates seniors with college signing day
Meridian High School celebrates seniors with college signing day
Meridian High School celebrates seniors with college signing day
Meridian High School celebrates seniors with college signing day
One man is dead and two others have been shot Sunday afternoon in Tempe.
Police say Birmingham nursing home robbed at gunpoint by former employees
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Award-winning country music star from Mississippi set to perform at Brandon Amphitheater
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington May 1....
AP source: Biden would veto House GOP bill on immigration