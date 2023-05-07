Ole Miss’s Harris sets SEC record with home runs
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (WTOK) - Ole Miss junior, Calvin Harris, hit four homeruns in the Rebels 20-12 win over Missouri breaking two records.
Harris hit four homers including a grand slam and set the program record for most home run in a single game.
He also is the first player in SEC history to score four homers in a conference game.
Ole Miss takes the series against Missouri.
