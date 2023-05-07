One person injured in Scooba shootout

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Ethan Bird
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - According to Kemper County Sheriff, James Moore, a shootout at the Dollar General in Scooba led to one person being injured.

Sheriff Moore added that there were multiple shooters and the person injured was involved. That person has been taken to a local hospital and is being treated as a suspect.

One suspect has been apprehended in Noxubee County

Authorities are searching for the others involved in the shooting.

There is no longer an active shooter threat at the Dollar General.

News 11 went live at the scene shortly after with Sheriff Moore, you can watch that here.

An eyewitness told News 11 that they heard the gunshots and looked out to see two men in dark clothing shooting at one another.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened on Highway 80 in Newton.
Names released in fatal overnight wreck
The suspect was described as a Black male, 6 feet tall and wearing jeans, a gray hoodie and...
Meridian bank robbery suspect surveillance images released
Deneshia Faulkner named the new head women's basketball coach at Jones Community College.
Meridian girls basketball coach Deneshia Faulkner named new Jones head coach
The deadly shooting happened around 11 p.m. at The Scratch Kitchen bar and restaurant on...
UPDATE: Suspect in fatal downtown Ocean Springs shooting in custody
David Barnes
New Orleans High School senior with $10 million in scholarship offers to attend Cornell University

Latest News

At the Temple, the Sucarnochee Revue takes the “old-time” radio show to the next level and is...
The 17th annual Sucarnochee Revue
People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Suspect in Texas mall shooting identified as 33-year-old man
Just one of the many teams cooking crawfish Saturday
2nd Bud n’Boilin
Reservoir Fire Department saves dog from house fire with special training