One person injured in Scooba shootout

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - According to Kemper County Sheriff, James Moore, a shootout at the Dollar General in Scooba led to one person being injured.

Sheriff Moore added that there were multiple shooters and the person injured was involved. That person has been taken to a local hospital and is being treated as a suspect.

One suspect has been apprehended in Noxubee County

Authorities are searching for the others involved in the shooting.

There is no longer an active shooter threat at the Dollar General.

News 11 went live at the scene shortly after with Sheriff Moore, you can watch that here.

An eyewitness told News 11 that they heard the gunshots and looked out to see two men in dark clothing shooting at one another.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.