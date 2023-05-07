Reservoir Fire Department saves dog from house fire with special training

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Training from a local veterinarian helped Reservoir Firefighters save one family’s precious four-legged friend from a fire that suddenly erupted while the owners were not home.

After undergoing several treatments, the family is hoping their dog continues to make progress and get back to normal.

“We arrived on the scene and found heavy smoke, fire out of the roof. The homeowner met us in the driveway and was distraught. He said he had a dog in the bedroom and could not find it,” said Reservoir Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris White.

On Wednesday morning, Reservoir Fire crews took swift action in a Rankin County subdivision to find the Harris family’s dog, whom they affectionately call Bo.

“As we get ready for our firefighting efforts, we have a crew that would go do a primary search, whether it be for animals or people, and they quickly found the dog,” said Battalion Chief White. “The dog was unresponsive and barely breathing.”

Without hesitation, emergency responders tapped into the training course they took with Dr. May, a veterinarian at the Animal Medical Hospital in Rankin County, and administered oxygen and medication to Bo.

“We had the right equipment and the training with Dr. May, and we had a positive outcome,” Battalion Chief White said.

Bo was then taken to the emergency vet clinic in Flowood with a burned eye and extensive smoke inhalation. The Harris Family says Bo is expected to make a full recovery, and they credit the Reservoir Fire crew who was on the scene that morning.

Bo (WLBT)

“Whether it be humans or animals, we take them all at the same. We just know that everything in that home is just as important to that person, and we will take care of them just like we hope our own families would want to be taken care of,” said Battalion Chief White.

Chief Chris White says it’s still not clear what caused the fire, but it brings him so much comfort knowing the family dog is doing okay and is on the road to recovery.

