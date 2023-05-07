Summer pattern returns to our area

By Chase Franks
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, and happy Sunday! We are looking to warm up back to seeing summer-like temperatures.

This week’s lows will be in the mid to upper 60s so we will have much warmer mornings and the days will stay warm as well. We are going to have temperatures above average with our highs sitting in the upper 80s and some of us will be hitting the 90s.

We haven’t hit 90 degrees since November 25th, 2022.

Rain chances will also be scattered throughout the week as stray showers and thunderstorms will constantly remind us that we should keep our rain gear ready. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are a problem when we hit summer and we will be seeing a lot of that this week.

