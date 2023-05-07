Youth Talent Show for Mental Health Awareness

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A youth talent show was held Saturday, with the goal of spreading awareness for the mental health of our youth.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. It is an issue close to the heart of event promoter, Zachary Ball, following his father’s suicide and personal struggles with depression.

Ball held the event to help the youth know that it is O.K. to not be O.K.

There were 13 contestants who performed various talents in front of a large and supportive crowd.

“Some of them are performing all, you know, dancing and singing,” said Ball. “They’re doing it all for a good cause. This is Mental Health Awareness Month, so I just wanted to give back to the community by giving the youth the platform because they go through mental issues as well.”

The event also had various vendors on hand and a concession stand.

The prizes for the talent show were $75 for third place, $125 for second place, and $300 for first.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.