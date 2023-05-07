Youth Talent Show for Mental Health Awareness

Ball held the event to help youth know it’s O.K. to not be O.K.
Ball held the event to help youth know it’s O.K. to not be O.K.(Zach B)
By Cara Shirley
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A youth talent show was held Saturday, with the goal of spreading awareness for the mental health of our youth.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. It is an issue close to the heart of event promoter, Zachary Ball, following his father’s suicide and personal struggles with depression.

Ball held the event to help the youth know that it is O.K. to not be O.K.

There were 13 contestants who performed various talents in front of a large and supportive crowd.

“Some of them are performing all, you know, dancing and singing,” said Ball. “They’re doing it all for a good cause. This is Mental Health Awareness Month, so I just wanted to give back to the community by giving the youth the platform because they go through mental issues as well.”

The event also had various vendors on hand and a concession stand.

The prizes for the talent show were $75 for third place, $125 for second place, and $300 for first.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened on Highway 80 in Newton.
Names released in fatal overnight wreck
The suspect was described as a Black male, 6 feet tall and wearing jeans, a gray hoodie and...
Meridian bank robbery suspect surveillance images released
Deneshia Faulkner named the new head women's basketball coach at Jones Community College.
Meridian girls basketball coach Deneshia Faulkner named new Jones head coach
The deadly shooting happened around 11 p.m. at The Scratch Kitchen bar and restaurant on...
UPDATE: Ocean Springs shooting suspect charged with 1st degree murder, awaiting extradition
David Barnes
New Orleans High School senior with $10 million in scholarship offers to attend Cornell University

Latest News

On February 17th Kolton Drury was heading to work on his motorcycle when he was hit by A car.
Kolton’s Ride held on Saturday
People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Suspect in Texas mall shooting identified as 33-year-old man
At the Temple, the Sucarnochee Revue takes the “old-time” radio show to the next level and is...
The 17th annual Sucarnochee Revue
One person injured in Scooba shootout