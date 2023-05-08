Above average temps and rain showers will persist through the week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! A few showers are making their way across parts of out southern counties this morning. Rain will return through the day, so be sure to pack your rain gear. The showers keep us under a low potential for flash flooding. Always remember to never drive through flooded streets. It will not be a complete wash out, but showers are possible on and off again until we get a break from the showers after 5pm last through the rest of our Monday evening. Already off to a warm and muggy start, and another hot afternoon is ahead of us. Highs are in the upper 80s stay cool and keep your umbrella handy because light scattered showers will remain through the rest of this week.

