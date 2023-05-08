Anderson Hospital addresses display of gun on its campus

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is investigating a scary situation for some employees at Anderson Regional Medical Center Monday morning, stemming from the display of a handgun.

President and CEO John Anderson released a statement on the hospital’s Facebook page Monday afternoon, offering insight into what happened.

The CEO said in part, “a female contract employee brandished a handgun in a remote, non-public area of Anderson Regional Hospital. The firearm was not discharged, and no one was harmed. The individual exited the building within seconds of this action. Anderson security officers secured the entire campus immediately in order to prevent re-entry. Meridian Police Department and Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department were also on site to further maintain the security of the facility.”

Anderson went on to say the hospital is grateful for its security officers and local law enforcement for their swift response.

Meridian Police told News 11 they are investigating some leads. We’ll provide those updates when they become available to us.

