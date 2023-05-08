Anderson Hospital addresses display of gun on its campus

The Meridian Police Department is investigating a scary situation for some employees at...
The Meridian Police Department is investigating a scary situation for some employees at Anderson Regional Medical Center Monday morning, stemming from the display of a handgun.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is investigating a scary situation for some employees at Anderson Regional Medical Center Monday morning, stemming from the display of a handgun.

President and CEO John Anderson released a statement on the hospital’s Facebook page Monday afternoon, offering insight into what happened.

The CEO said in part, “a female contract employee brandished a handgun in a remote, non-public area of Anderson Regional Hospital. The firearm was not discharged, and no one was harmed. The individual exited the building within seconds of this action. Anderson security officers secured the entire campus immediately in order to prevent re-entry. Meridian Police Department and Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department were also on site to further maintain the security of the facility.”

Anderson went on to say the hospital is grateful for its security officers and local law enforcement for their swift response.

Meridian Police told News 11 they are investigating some leads. We’ll provide those updates when they become available to us.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said Laqerious Brown, 21, was arrested Sunday night in...
Suspect charged in Scooba shooting
A truck driver died in a crash involving two 18-wheelers early Monday morning on Interstate 20.
Truck driver dies in interstate crash
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in...
Officer fatally shoots hit-and-run suspect while being dragged by truck, investigators say
People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman
The accident happened on Highway 80 in Newton.
Names released in fatal overnight wreck

Latest News

New stun guns prompt more training for the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
New stun guns prompt more training for the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington May 1....
Biden would veto House GOP bill on border enforcement
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department trained its officers on use of new stun guns.
New stun guns prompt more training for the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Louisiana man accused of shooting teen in back of head while she played hide and seek