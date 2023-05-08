City of Meridian Arrest Report May 8, 2023
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|OLAJUWON A ADAMS
|1990
|HOMELESS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF X 2
WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2
|WILLIAM L MOULDS
|1977
|HOMELESS
|PETIT LARCENY
|MARCUS WRIGHT
|1975
|200 N HILLS ST APT 23B MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|AMBER J BARNETT
|1991
|1510 26TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASS LESS THAN LARCENY
|TREVION HUDSON
|1999
|1888 A BUNK NEWELL RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|VERTIN GARCIA
|1986
|1435 22ND AVE HTS MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|DOMONIQUE D TENSLEY
|1995
|905 2ND AVE YORK, AL
|PUBLIC DRUNK
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|LAQUINTANETTE R BREWSTER
|1989
|2114 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|ERIC S PHILLIPS
|1968
|227 OLD MARION RD APT 90 MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|ROSHONDA M ASHFORD
|1982
|1921 MLK JR MEM DR MERIDIAN, MS
|LITTERING
|DARRELL GILMORE
|1978
|4308 20TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
TRESPASS LESS THAN LARCENY X 2
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
PETIT LARCENY
|LESTER C SANDERS
|1965
|419 49TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|MICHAEL S SCRUGGS
|1974
|3018 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|MICHAEL M SCOTT
|1989
|3411 GRANDVIEW AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|MIYYA S COLE
|1998
|2428 OLD MARION RD APT D30 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|CHARBRECIA GORDON
|1995
|4403 HIGHLAND PARK DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|SHANISE E POKE
|1993
|2427 4TH AVE APT 21D MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM to May 8, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 11:55 AM on May 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a bank robbery in the 1800 block of Highway 39 North. The case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 1:28 PM on May 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of Elmwood Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.