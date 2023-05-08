City of Meridian Arrest Report May 8, 2023

Robbery

At 11:55 AM on May 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a bank robbery in the 1800 block of Highway 39 North. The case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 1:28 PM on May 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of Elmwood Drive. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.