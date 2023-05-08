City of Meridian Arrest Report May 8, 2023

Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
OLAJUWON A ADAMS1990HOMELESSPUBLIC DRUNK
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF X 2
WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2
WILLIAM L MOULDS1977HOMELESSPETIT LARCENY
MARCUS WRIGHT1975200 N HILLS ST APT 23B MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL
AMBER J BARNETT19911510 26TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASS LESS THAN LARCENY
TREVION HUDSON19991888 A BUNK NEWELL RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI
VERTIN GARCIA19861435 22ND AVE HTS MERIDIAN, MSDUI
DOMONIQUE D TENSLEY1995905 2ND AVE YORK, ALPUBLIC DRUNK
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
LAQUINTANETTE R BREWSTER
19892114 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
ERIC S PHILLIPS1968227 OLD MARION RD APT 90 MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
ROSHONDA M ASHFORD19821921 MLK JR MEM DR MERIDIAN, MSLITTERING
DARRELL GILMORE19784308 20TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
TRESPASS LESS THAN LARCENY X 2
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
PETIT LARCENY
LESTER C SANDERS1965419 49TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
MICHAEL S SCRUGGS19743018 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MICHAEL M SCOTT19893411 GRANDVIEW AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL
MIYYA S COLE19982428 OLD MARION RD APT D30 MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
CHARBRECIA GORDON19954403 HIGHLAND PARK DR MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
SHANISE E POKE19932427 4TH AVE APT 21D MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM to May 8, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 11:55 AM on May 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a bank robbery in the 1800 block of Highway 39 North. The case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 1:28 PM on May 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of Elmwood Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

