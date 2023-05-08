Hadleigh Elisabeth Sullivan

Infant Hadleigh Elisabeth Sullivan
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Funeral services for Infant Hadleigh Elisabeth Sullivan will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Bro. Joey Shelton officiating. Interment rites will immediately follow at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Survivors include her parents, Christopher Sullivan and Taylor Sims; siblings, Ryleigh Kate Sullivan and Easton Michael Sullivan; paternal grandparents, Talisa Thrasher (Curtis); paternal great-grandparents, Patrick and Pamela Byrnes and Susie Sullivan; aunts, Destinee Thrasher and Keirsten Miller; and many other loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal great-grandfather, Jimmy Duke, her paternal great-grandfather, Edsel Thrasher, and one aunt, Tierra Hopson.

Pallbearers will be Taylor Hoffer and Cameron Miller.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive guests from 12:00 until 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday prior to the funeral services at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Highway 39 N, Meridian, MS 39305P: 601-693-8482 | F: 601-693-8721

