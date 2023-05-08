Meridian High School celebrates seniors with college signing day

By Ross McLeod
May. 8, 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Many students work hard their entire high school career, and all of that hard work leads up to one big decision. Friday Meridian High School hosted its college signing day, giving the students the spotlight as they continue their education career.

“Today is very important for the class of 2023 because they’re embarking on, you know, post secondary, whether it’s going to college or university or in trade military as well as the workforce. We have done six years of college signing day here at Meridian High School. And it has been a great experience so far,” said Academic Counselor, Shirley Silliaman.

One student explained to News 11 why he felt having an event like this is important to him and why it should be important for the community.

“It’s very important for the community to see this so they know that. Everything and not just play around. We actually come in the classrooms and do our work and putting in the time to be successful,” said graduating senior, Elijah Brown.

But without the opportunities that Meridian High School gave to its students on graduating senior would have never found her career path.

“This past year, I’ve had the opportunity to do work based learning at my school down at the vocational center, and I’ve been work job shadowing at Happy Smiles and I’ve found a love for dentistry,” said graduating senior, Haley Jenkins

Meridian High School’s graduation will be held May 25, at 9 a.m. at Ray Stadium.

