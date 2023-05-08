Meridian Housing Authority and Citizens National Bank partners together to teach financial literacy course

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local bank and housing authority have partnered together to educate a youth group in the Queen City.

Citizens National Bank and the Meridian Housing Authority have teamed up to teach members of the Youth Build Program about financial literacy.

The bank teaches a eight-week course, where students learned the importance of budgeting, building credit, checking, savings and retirement accounts.

The Community Development Director, Tra Alford, said learning these vital skills now can make a real difference in their future.

“It’s extremely important not just for youth, but really for the public at large. Unfortunately, there is a lack of financial literacy embedded within the classroom curriculums that our youth are exposed to, but financial education is such an important component of being successful financially and otherwise. It’s extremely important to understand what goes into budgeting, understanding exactly what goes into calculating a credit score, and really all of the things that we can do in order to maintain a healthy financial picture at the end of the day,” said Alford.

Gretchen Luvene, the Youth Build Program Director, said this initiative is just one way the agency is working to better prepare the youth for adulthood.

“The Meridian Housing Authority Youth Build Program, we are a new grantee, although the program is nationwide, and we wanted to be able to offer something positive to our youth in Meridian between the ages of 16 to 24 to help them to get on the right track and right path with their lives. So, Youth Build provides so many opportunities and skills to be able to help them,” said Luvene.

Selena Steele, was one participant and she said she believes this program has made a positive impact in her life.

“You actually getting the help you need. I can say this program is actually making me a better me. It’s making want to do more. This program makes me actually want to stay in school and be a better me,” said Steele.

As the students ended the program on Monday, they got to tour Citizens National Bank and were awarded certificates of completion.

If you would like more information on how to enroll in the financial literacy course, you are urged to contact Tra Alford at 601-484-5206.

