Funeral services for Mr. James Kilgore will begin at 11:30 AM Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverends Jack Kern and Richard Green officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Smith County. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Kilgore, 93, of Meridian, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2023 at his home.

Mr. Kilgore was a Veteran of The U.S. Coast Guard and worked for many years as an engineer. He also was an investment advisor. He was a passionate Veteran. James was a Christian and member of Fifteen Avenue Baptist Church of Meridian. He will be remembered as a loving and compassionate Husband and friend to many. He often would go out of his way to help others in need. James and Tommie enjoyed traveling and cruising in their retirement.

James is survived by his wife over 20 years, Tommie Jean Kilgore; his bonus children, Buddy Burton (Connie), Vicky Kern (Jack), Carolyn Holcombe, Brenda Burton, and Lori Chiodo. Grandchildren Ryland Kern (Jenny), Kalyn Knight, Casey Phillips (Justin), Brittany Cruise (Jamie), Kelsey Jenney (Zeke), Jenny Burton, Regan Baysinger (Jonathan), and Cheyenne Chiodo and nine great-grandchildren. A special niece Patricia Davis; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Mr. Kilgore is preceded in death by his parents Ira and Mary Kilgore; grandson, Jacob Burton and Infant twins.

The Kilgore family will receive guests from 10:30 AM until 11:15 AM prior to funeral rites at the funeral home.

