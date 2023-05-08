Graveside services for Ms. Verda Jean Davidson Lockhart will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Snell Church of God Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Verda Jean Davidson Lockhart, age 74, went to her heavenly home on Monday, May 8, 2023.

Verda Jean is survived by her mother, Lucille Davidson; her daughter, Nicki Vaughn (Dwight); her grandsons, Preston, Aubrey, and Avery Vaughn; and her brother, Joe Davidson (Gay).

She was preceded in death by her father, Preston Davidson.

Pallbearers will be Dwight, Preston, Aubrey, and Avery Vaughn.

