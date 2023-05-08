Ms. Verda Jean Davidson Lockhart

Verda Jean Davidson Lockhart
Verda Jean Davidson Lockhart
Verda Jean Davidson Lockhart(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Ms. Verda Jean Davidson Lockhart will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Snell Church of God Cemetery.  Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Verda Jean Davidson Lockhart, age 74, went to her heavenly home on Monday, May 8, 2023.

Verda Jean is survived by her mother, Lucille Davidson; her daughter, Nicki Vaughn (Dwight); her grandsons, Preston, Aubrey, and Avery Vaughn; and her brother, Joe Davidson (Gay).

She was preceded in death by her father, Preston Davidson.

Pallbearers will be Dwight, Preston, Aubrey, and Avery Vaughn.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Highway 39 N, Meridian, MS 39305P: 601-693-8482 | F: 601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said Laqerious Brown, 21, was arrested Sunday night in...
Suspect charged in Scooba shooting
A truck driver died in a crash involving two 18-wheelers early Monday morning on Interstate 20.
Truck driver dies in interstate crash
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in...
Officer fatally shoots hit-and-run suspect while being dragged by truck, investigators say
People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman
The accident happened on Highway 80 in Newton.
Names released in fatal overnight wreck

Latest News

Hadleigh Elisabeth Sullivan
Mr. James Kilgore
The United Way invites you to "Dine United" this Saturday through Monday
Summer camp opportunities available at The MAX