New stun guns prompt more training for the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department

By Ross McLeod
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Law enforcement safety is a top priority for every agency across the country and updating safety gear is key. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department has been using one system of stun guns since May of 2007.

However, Monday the department trained its deputies on how to use a new system. The department says the new weapons use better technology that will keep the officers safer and will also better communicate with the deputy while it’s being used.

“This (stun gun) gives us options that we didn’t have with our others and will help us to better, not only utilize that tool but also the documentation of why and how and when that tool is used is a part of the system. That is, with the gun through the options that come within it. It is louder. One of the things we’ve noticed, some of the notifications that it gives the deputy who’s using it are louder, and the system itself, the way that it works, gives you options such as the targeting option of being able to be further off, or even up closer,” said Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.

Each deputy has received at least eight hours of training to better familiarize themselves with this new piece of equipment.

