Sideline View with Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Ole Miss Rebel Calvin Harris set an SEC and school record this past Saturday as he slammed four home runs in a win over Missouri. The left-handed hitting catcher slammed a grand slam and three two-run shots as he drove in 10 runs, tying the school’s single game record set by ‘’Chuckin’ Charlie” Conerly in 1947.

The Rebels (25-23, 6-18) will host Auburn beginning Thursday. Mississippi State and the Rebels are both tied in the cellar of the SEC with identical 6-18 conference records. Both teams trail Missouri by one game in the conference standings for the final slot in the SEC tournament. The Bulldogs (24-22, 6-18), who fell to Arkansas this past weekend, will head to LSU this Friday.

Southern Miss has won ten straight games and seven consecutive conference games to climb into a first-place tie in the Sun Belt with Coastal Carolina. USM (32-15, 17-7) will travel to La.-Monroe this Friday night.

William Carey finished second in the Southern States Athletic Conference baseball tournament to champion Mobile. The Crusaders (44-9) did win the regular season SSAC title and will now host an NAIA opening series beginning on May 15. Delta State won two of their first three games in the Gulf South Conference tournament. DSU (26-25) was still alive to begin the week in Oxford, Alabama. Belhaven (21-18) finished their season in the conference tournament with an overall mark of 21-18. Millsaps (22-23) completed their season by winning one of three games in the Southern Athletic Association tournament last week.

The Region 23 baseball tournament will be played May 15 in Eunice, Louisiana. The five Mississippi JUCO teams taking part are Meridian, Pearl River, Itawamba, Northeast and state champion East Central.

Pro Debut

Former Mississippi State pitcher J.P. France made his major league debut this past Saturday for the Houston Astros. The Louisiana native fired five shutout innings, allowed five hits and fanned five Seattle Mariners. Another former Diamond Dawg in Brett Rocker is setting the American League on fire. The former SEC Player of the Year is hitting .319 and slugged 10 home runs in less than 30 games this season for the last place Oakland Athletics. Hattiesburg native Joe Gray Jr. was promoted to Biloxi by Milwaukee this past week. Gray was a second-round pick by the Brewers four years ago.

Softball

Ole Miss will be the 11th seed and MSU the 13th seed this week in the SEC softball tournament in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Belhaven captured their first Collegiate Conference of the South Championship last week in Jackson. The Lady Blazers (29-11) are now in a wait-and-see mode in regards to the NCAA Tournament that begins May 18. The Lady Chocs (42-10), who split four games in the Gulf South Tournament, also wait for their seeding in the NCAA tournament that begins Thursday. USM (22-23, 6-17) will head to their first Sun Belt Conference Tournament this week in Lafayette, La.

Jones College will host the Region 23 Tournament this week. Jones, who is 22-0 at home, is the top seed followed by Co-Lin, Pearl River, LSU-Eunice, Northwest, Northeast, Gulf Coast, Itawamba and Holmes.

Tennis

Mississippi State men’s tennis has reached the Sweet 16 at the NCAA championships. MSU (21-7) will meet TCU in the Fort Worth Super Regionals this Saturday. Ole Miss men were eliminated by Virginia.

Golf

The MSU Lady Bulldogs head to Indiana as the top seed in the Westfield Regional. The Ole Miss women’s team will be in the Athens Regional this week. Both schools are hoping to finish fifth or better to advance to the NCAA championship in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Football

Former Ole Miss quarterback Jordan Ta’amu was named the 2023 XFL Offensive Player of the Year. Ta’amu led the D.C. Defenders to a 9-1 regular season mark and a berth Saturday night in the championship game in San Antonio.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.