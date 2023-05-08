Suspect in Howard Industries shooting out on $750,000 bond

Keith Hinton is charged in the May 5 shooting of a man at Howard Industries in Laurel, Miss.
Keith Hinton is charged in the May 5 shooting of a man at Howard Industries in Laurel, Miss.(Jones County Sheriff Department)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The suspected Howard Industries shooter, Keith Hinton, had his bond set Sunday at $750,000 by Laurel Municipal Court Judge Kyle Robertson.

Hours later, Hinton bonded out.

Hinton is charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of aggravated assault.

Hinton, 20, Purvis, is accused of shooting a Howard Industries employee outside the company’s Laurel location Friday morning.

Officials said Hinton ran into the plant after the shooting, triggering an evacuation and manhunt.

He was arrested in Perkinston in Stone County less than two hours later.

“He was brought to Laurel Police Department, where he was charged with one count attempted murder, one count aggravated assault,” LPD Investigator Brad Anderson said.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, is reportedly in stable condition

Anderson said LPD continues to investigate the case.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person injured in Scooba shootout
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in...
Officer fatally shoots hit-and-run suspect while being dragged by truck, investigators say
People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman
The accident happened on Highway 80 in Newton.
Names released in fatal overnight wreck
Rain chances will also be scattered throughout the week as stray showers and thunderstorms will...
Summer pattern returns to our area

Latest News

Highs in the upper 80s
Above average temps and rain showers will persist through the week
People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman
Youth Talent Show for Mental Health Awareness
Kolton’s Ride held on Saturday