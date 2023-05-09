Betty Jean Baxley

By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Betty Jean Baxley, 84, of Enterprise, Mississippi passed away on May 7, 2023 at Regency Hospital in Meridian, MS. She was born on September 14, 1938 to Archie and Rosie (Collins) Daugherty in Stonewall, MS. Betty was a graduate of Stonewall High School in 1957. She worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington, D. C., Mobile, AL, Biloxi, MS, and Atlanta, GA. Later in life she returned to the Enterprise/Stonewall area where she worked for and retired from Enterprise School District. Betty is survived by, 2 Sons, Donnie (Sharon) Baxley, and James “Ben” (Amie) Baxley, 2 Daughters, Tina (Phillip) Smith, and Anita (David) Foshee, 12 Grandchildren, 6 Great Grandchildren, 2 Brothers, Robert Daugherty, and Jimmy (Jean) Daugherty. She was preceded in death by Father, Archie Lee Daugherty, Mother, Rosie L. Daugherty, Husband, Billy Gene Baxley, Brother, Billy Ray Daugherty and a Sister, Anita Rose Daugherty. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 11, 2023, after 5:00 pm at Wright’s Funeral Home, Quitman, Mississippi and one hour prior to the service Friday, May 12, 2023 at the Stonewall United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023, 2:00 pm at the Stonewall United Methodist Church, with Pat Oakes, officiating. Burial will take place in the Enterprise Cemetery. Online condolences can be given atwww.wrightsfuneral.com.

Visitation

Thursday, May 11, 2023

5:00PM

Wright’s Funeral Home119 East Church Street Quitman, MS 39355

Funeral Ceremony

Friday, May 12, 2023

2:00PM

Stonewall United Methodist Church323 Wainwright Ave. Stonewall, MS 39363

Hadleigh Elisabeth Sullivan