Bond set for Scooba shooting suspect

Bond for Laqerious Brown, 21, was set at $100,000.
Bond for Laqerious Brown, 21, was set at $100,000.
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Bond was set at $100,000 for 21-year-old Laqerious Brown, charged with a May 7 drive-by shooting in Scooba, which happened in the parking lot of the Dollar General.

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said Tuesday the investigation is ongoing and earlier said others were believed to be involved.

