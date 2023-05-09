Bond set for Scooba shooting suspect

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Bond was set at $100,000 for 21-year-old Laqerious Brown, charged with a May 7 drive-by shooting in Scooba, which happened in the parking lot of the Dollar General.

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said Tuesday the investigation is ongoing and earlier said others were believed to be involved.

