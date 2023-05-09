City of Meridian Arrest Report May 9, 2023

Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
CHAQUEZ JOHNSON2003432 DOCK GATOR RD DALEVILLE, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 8, 2023 at 6:00 AM to May 9, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

