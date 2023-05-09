Design plans revealed for Frank Cochran Center

Davis Purdy Architects showed a rendering of its design to the Meridian City Council Tuesday.
Davis Purdy Architects showed a rendering of its design to the Meridian City Council Tuesday.(Davis Purdy Architects/City of Meridian Facebook Page)
By City of Meridian
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An architectural firm laid out plans for renovations to the Frank Cochran Center at a work session Tuesday.

The building has been closed since it was damaged by a Dec. 4, 2019, fire.

The City of Meridian posted a rendering by Davis Purdy Architects on its Facebook page of what the renovated building would look like.

The revamped building will be a modern 15,000 square foot space that will be able to be subdivided for different uses.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

