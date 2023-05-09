Don’t let scattered showers out a damper on your day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! Umbrella weather is here to stay over the next few days, so do not leave your rain gear behind. Today rain showers have already started and will last through 10am. Once the showers clear rain will be hard to find throughout the rest of the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies will be over the area and hopefully the sunshine will make an appearance. We are out of the way of heavy rain until later this evening when isolated downpours return over the area near 6pm. Highs are in the mid to upper 80s as we continue on a warming trend be sure to stay hydrated. Stay safe and have a terrific Tuesday.

