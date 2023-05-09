Expect daily rain chances, but no day will be a wash-out

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We are now in a pattern where showers & storms are possible in our area each & every day (similar to a summertime pattern). We’ll have high dew points (60s & 70s) which is ample moisture that’ll be available for rain development. The heat of the day will help with increasing the instability that’ll help storms form. Plus, little small scale outflow boundaries (that act like mini cold fronts) could help provide the lift for showers & storms to form... along with storms just simply moving into our area as they feed off of the environment.

So, with all that being said, we need to carry the umbrella each day . If you don’t catch a shower or storm one day, you’ll surely have a chance of running into wet weather another day. However, no day will be a wash-out. This pattern will follow us into Mother’s Day weekend, but the holiday looks a smidge drier for now...stay tuned for updates.

As for temps, highs in the 80s will dominate the entire week. Pending on when showers & storms impact your area, you may have highs in the low 80s (seasonable). Otherwise, above average highs in the mid-upper 80s are surely possible each day. There’s a good chances we’ll hit our first 90 degree temp of the year this week. So, many of you will give the air conditioners a work-out in the coming days.

