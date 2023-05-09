Knights advance after win over Indians

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale Lady Knights took on the Itawamba Agricultural Indians, in a win-or-go home game for both schools.

The Lady Knights had a strong pitching performance from Mabry Eason who tossed five scoreless innings.

West Lauderdale got their bats going late, as they scored two runs in the fourth.

The Lady Knights followed it up with a 3-run fifth inning, after a double from Carsyn Mott scored Caroline Walker and Courtney Lewis home.

Itawamba would respond in the top of the sixth, as a double from Layla Wilson put one run on the board for the Lady Indians.

Lily Kaye Joiner, who came on in relief in the sixth inning, would make the final play of the game after she fielded a ground ball, and threw Skylar Partlow out at first base.

West Lauderdale wins, and advances to the semi-finals, and they will face the Kosciusko Whippets.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.