Leadership Lauderdale’s Class of 2023 graduates

Leadership Lauderdale Graduation at the Riley Center.(WTOK)
By Anna Baucum
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - After many months of working with the EMBDC, twenty-three graduates walked across the stage at MSU’S Riley Center.

Graduates learned many valuable life skills they can use to serve the community around them.

Heather Woodall, Marketing Director of EMBDC spoke on what the class has been learning.

”Each month they meet and they discuss the seven habits of highly effective people. They work on building blocks throughout our community such as military, education, healthcare. They also form small groups and work on community service projects,” said Woodall.

Some community projects Leadership Lauderdale has been involved with are supply drives, suitcase drives, and food drives. Each project has benefited local nonprofits throughout the county.

News 11′s very own Randy Dase was among the graduates.

Contact EMBDC for more information about Leadership Lauderdale and how you can be a part of the next class.

