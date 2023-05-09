Meridian Architectural Trust hosts lunch and learn to help preserve history

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One organization is working to preserve history and educate the community.

The Meridian Architectural Trust hosted a lunch and learn event on Tuesday about the role Meridian played in the Civil Rights Movement.

The group invited Meridian native, Robert Billups, a history Ph.d student at Emory University in Atlanta to speak about several civil rights sites in the city.

“These buildings are where civil rights history actually happened and, in some ways, they are monuments to it. I feel like that’s part of the why it’s so important to maintain the buildings, why it’s so important to include them in our research, include them in our presentation and to educate people about what happened in places around town,”said Billups.

Billups’ dissertation is centered around Meridian’s Civil Rights history and when he finishes the program, he plans to become a history professor.

The Meridian Architectural Trust is set to have their next lunch and learn in June.

