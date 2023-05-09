Meridian’s household hazardous waste to be collected May 20

MERIDIAN, Miss. - Drop-off collection sites will be open from Saturday, May 20, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Public Works Complex, 311 27th Ave. South, and North Hills Shopping Center, 4531 35th Avenue.

Items that will be accepted are: • Aerosol Cans

• Paint Thinners

• Drain Openers

• Antifreeze

• Used Oil

• Tires

• Paints

• Corrosives

• Solvents

• Batteries

• Oil Filters

• Fluorescent bulbs

• Yard and Garden Pesticides

• Cell Phones



For more information, contact Contract Compliance Officer Shandrick Glass at the City of Meridian Public Works Department, 601-485-1970.