Meridian’s household hazardous waste to be collected May 20
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. - Drop-off collection sites will be open from Saturday, May 20, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Public Works Complex, 311 27th Ave. South, and North Hills Shopping Center, 4531 35th Avenue.
|Items that will be accepted are:
|• Aerosol Cans
• Paint Thinners
• Drain Openers
• Antifreeze
• Used Oil
• Tires
• Paints
• Corrosives
• Solvents
• Batteries
• Oil Filters
• Fluorescent bulbs
• Yard and Garden Pesticides
• Cell Phones
For more information, contact Contract Compliance Officer Shandrick Glass at the City of Meridian Public Works Department, 601-485-1970.